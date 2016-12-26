Obituaries: Sleeter

Christopher Sleeter

Christopher Mark Sleeter, 56 of Normal, Illinois passed away on Dec. 22 at 2:01 p.m. at home following a brief illness.

A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at the College Park Christian Church, Normal.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Chris was born on Nov. 12, 1960 in Bloomington, the son of Eugene Townsend Sleeter and Janice Elaine (Hayes) Sleeter.

He is survived by his mother; Janice Sleeter of Normal, three brothers; Lance

(Laurie) Sleeter of Lexington, Hans Sleeter of Bloomington and Paul (Angela) Sleeter of Normal along with his nephews and nieces; Bo (Maria) Sleeter, David (Sarah Sadler) Sleeter and Lucy and Kate Fortner.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Chris graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1980 and attended Illinois State University. He served in the National Guard and was deployed to Korea with the 1st Battalion 123 infantry. Chris enjoyed fishing, cooking and reading.

