New law will tie license-plate renewals with car owners’ birthdays

Illinois license plate
Illinois could begin connecting license plate renewal reminders to your birthday. (Photo by Eric Stock/WJBC)

 

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – One of the new laws for 2017 allows the Secretary of State’s Office to move toward linking your car’s registration and your birthday.

“We all remember our birthdays,” state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Watseka, said. “We may not remember the other things, but the birthday, we do remember.”

Bennett helped push through the new law, which takes effect Jan. 1.

“This is an agreement that will allow the secretary of state to implement the changes during the next re-plating process,” Bennett said.

Bennett said this means the change will be implemented gradually.

Illinois’ Secretary of State’s Office angered a lot of people earlier this year by canceling the registration-renewal notices.

Bennett hopes the new law could eliminate the need for reminders altogether.

