Customers take advantage of post holiday sales

By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – Customers have finished buying gifts for family and friends, but are now taking advantage of post holiday sales to buy items they want.

Stores in Eastland Mall are offering various sales ranging from 20 percent to 80 percent off, depending on the store. Customers explained they have returns they need to make, but want to see what the stores have on sale while they’re there.

“Well I’m looking for some bargains, some boots, and exchanging some things,” one customer said.

However, others are using the sales to prepare for next Christmas. While it may seem like a long way off, customers are looking to have peace of mind and not have to worry about gifts too late in the game.

“I’m here just to see who’s got what, and pick up some things maybe for next Christmas as presents,” one customer explained.

Whatever their reasons, customers are taking advantage of the post holiday sales to get their purchases and returns knocked out before the new year.

Patrick Baron can be reached at patrick.baron@cumulus.com.