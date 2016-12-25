Strong start send Redbirds to win over Tulsa in Hawaii

By Greg Halbleib

HONOLULU – Illinois State men’s basketball scored the first 16 points of the game and never trailed in a 68-56 win over Tulsa to take third place in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic on Christmas night.

Paris Lee led the Redbirds with 18 points. Three other Redbirds contributed double-digit scoring, including Deontae Wilkins with 16, Tony Wills with 11 and MiKyle McIntosh with 10. Junior Etou led Tulsa (6-6) with 22 points.

The Redbirds (8-4) begin the Missouri Valley Conference schedule at home on Thursday against Evansville. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. with Redbird Preview beginning at 6 p.m. on 1230 AM WJBC, WJBC.com and the WJBC Country Financial Illinois State Radio Network.

Listen to Dick Luedke’s post-game interview with Redbird coach Dan Muller and Paris Lee here.