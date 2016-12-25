Strong start send Redbirds to win over Tulsa in Hawaii

Paris Lee and the Illinois State Redbirds captured third place in the Diamond Head Classic on Christmas night. (GoRedbirds.com photo)
By Greg Halbleib

HONOLULU – Illinois State men’s basketball scored the first 16 points of the game and never trailed in a 68-56 win over Tulsa to take third place in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic on Christmas night.

Paris Lee led the Redbirds with 18 points. Three other Redbirds contributed double-digit scoring, including Deontae Wilkins with 16, Tony Wills with 11 and MiKyle McIntosh with 10. Junior Etou led Tulsa (6-6) with 22 points.

The Redbirds (8-4) begin the Missouri Valley Conference schedule at home on Thursday against Evansville. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. with Redbird Preview beginning at 6 p.m. on 1230 AM WJBC, WJBC.com and the WJBC Country Financial Illinois State Radio Network.

Listen to Dick Luedke’s post-game interview with Redbird coach Dan Muller and Paris Lee here.

