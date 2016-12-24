Witts recall favorite Christmas card

By Bryan Bloodworth

BLOOMINGTON – It doesn’t take Paula Witt long to come up with the most favorite Christmas card she has received.

“It received my most favorite Christmas card from my husband (Bill) in 1969 when he was in Viet Nam – Saigon,” she said. “He’d gone downtown and met a man trying to make ends meet. I think he paid $15 for the card.

“The man had multiple magic markers in between all of his fingers and wrote Merry Christmas. It looks like calligraphy and then he did a Vietnamese lady on one side. He signed it and then he sent it to me.”

Bill Witt said it was the perfect gift.

“I thought that’s a wonderful gift,” he said. “It was gorgeous, so I had him do one for me and sent it home to Paula.”

Bill and Paula of Bloomington get the card out each Christmas and display it above their fireplace.

“We have it framed over our mantel and get it out every year,” Bill continued. “We enjoy it. It brings back a lot of memories – some good, some bad.”

Paula admits the following year was special as well.

“The next year it was nice to have him home,” added Paula.

