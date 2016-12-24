Redbirds fall in Diamond Head Classic semis to San Francisco

By Greg Halbleib

HONOLULU – Illinois State men’s basketball fell victim to cold shooting as San Francisco captured a 66-58 win over the Redbirds on Friday evening in the semifinals of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center.

Illinois State (7-4) was just 22.7 percent from the field in the second half of 10-of-44 shooting, and shot only 30.3 percent for the game. San Franscisco (10-2) countered with 50 percent second-half shooting.

The Redbirds led 31-29 at halftime, but did not make a field goal for 6:45 late in the contest.

MiKyle McIntosh led the Redbirds with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Teammate Deontae Hawkins also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Four Dons reached double-digit scoring led by 17 points from Charles Minlend, 16 from Frankie Ferrari, 11 points and 11 rebounds from Matt McCarthy and 10 points from Remu Raitenan.

Illinois State now faces Tulsa in the third place game on Christmas Day at 5 p.m. Central. Redbird Preview on WJBC-AM 1230, WJBC.com and the WJBC Country Financial Illinois State Radio Network begins at 4 p.m.

