Illinois lawmakers combat synthetic drug in bath salts

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois lawmakers are preparing to combat synthetic drugs found in bath salts with the Bath Slats Prohibiton Act.

The Act places a ban on a cocktail of synthetic drugs in bath salts. The Act goes into effect on January 1, and House Sponsor Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) explained the bill should not only serve educate, but also enforce.

“To give our law enforcement some more tools, we’ll help them combat this issue,” said Bourne. “Just being able to talk about this epidemic has allowed us to educate the community about what’s going on and hopefully bring more awareness to how dangerous these substances really are.”

The Act describes the various names for the drug: Flakka, Boom, Cloud Nine, and Lunar Wave. Bourne explained thr drug can become difficult to track because the makers can change the formula.

“These are highly addictive substances. They’re not what you would buy at Bed Bath & Beyond,” said Bourne. “These are chemically synthetic drugs, and these chemists will change the chemical makeup depending on the drug.”

Side effects of the drug include depression, anxiety, tremors, problems sleeping, and paranoia.