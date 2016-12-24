Department of Human Services looks to aid home care program

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Human Services is looking to increase work hours for a home care program designed to assist the developmentally disabled.

After the program’s employees clocked in too many hours, DHS presented an overtime proposal to add hours for the program. DHS repored that if it’s unable to limit overtime, already limited state resources will be crunched even more. DHS Secretary James Dimas explained the proposal could not only ensure that customers get the best service possible, but it could add jobs as well.

“We feel strongly that it will hit that triple aim of protecting our most vulnerable residents while creating jobs and saving taxpayers’ dollars,” said Dimas.

There are 25,000 individual providers caring for over 26,000 individuals with an estimated cost for the current fiscal year at $611 million. Dimas said the proposal could create up to 4,000 jobs. He also explaied no one is providing the best service if they’re overworked.

“That places their customers at risk, and we think it’s better for them to have people that are fresh and rested caring for them,” said Dimas.

The proposal will be considered by an Illinois government rules committee in January.