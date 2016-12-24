Country Financial donates $2,600 to Boys and Girls Club

By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – The Boys and Girls Club has been presented with a check for $2,600 by Country Financial and the local McLean County Financial Representatives.

The money was raised during September’s Country Financial McLean Agency’s Inflatable 5k. The local Representatives decided to give the money to the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal because they understand they have a responsibility to make their community a better place.

Many local businesses partnered with Country Financial to make the 5k possible, including Jack Bataoel Real Estate Group, HyVee, Menold Restoration, IAA Credit Union, Orange Theory Fitness, Stephens Auto Glass, SAMI, Pontiac RV, CIOS, Randstad Staffing, The Cornbelters, and Heartland Community College.

Agency manager Paula Kaler explained she was glad to see the community come together for one organization.

“I am very proud of the event, of the hard work our representatives put in and of course I am proud of the ability to donate this $2,600 to a local organization who does so much for our community,” said Kaler.

The Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal works with various age groups, providing assistance in homework, after school meals, and emotional support for children in the program.

Patrick Baron can be reached at patrick.baron@cumulus.com.