Zimmerman’s request to expand home confinement denied

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – A McLean County judge has struck down Kirk Zimmerman’s request for his home confinement to be expanded has the Bloomington man awaits his murder trial.

Zimmerman wanted permission to leave his home should he find a job. He’s currently only allowed to leave home for medical and legal appointments. Zimmerman is accused of murdering his ex-wife Pamela Zimmerman in 2014.

Judge Scott Drazewski also ruled against a media request to unseal some evidence that the prosecution and the defense say won’t be admitted at trial. The judge ruled the documents may be unsealed once the jury is chosen.

A trial date had not been set.