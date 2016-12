By RFD Radio/WFMB

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. Bruce Rauner is kick starting the 2018 campaign season with a little gift to himself.

Rauner moved $50 million of his own money to his campaign fund. It’s a record setting amount that raises the stakes in what no doubt will be the most expensive state wide race in Illinois history.

The Rauner campaign notes to media sources that there is plenty more where that came from – labeling the money as a first installment.