Normal Police make arrest in armed kidnapping

By Nick McClintock

NORMAL- Normal and Peoria Police have arrested one man after two people were kidnapped Wednesday evening and taken from W. Raab Road to Peoria.

Officers from Normal were notified by Peoria police early this morning that two males were reporting they had been kidnapped from the 100 block of Raab Rd. Normal PD then went to the residence and found the door had been forced open and found a 57 year old who alos reported the kidnapping. She went on to say that a suspect had taken the two men and her vehicle at gunpoint.

In Peoria, police found the suspect, 28 year old Danny Smith from Peoria, and captured him as he tried to flee a residence.

Smith is currently being held in the Peoria County Jail while awaiting charges from both Peoria and McLean County. The case remains under investigation by Normal and Peoria Police.

Nick McClintock can be reached at Nick.McClintock@cumulus.com