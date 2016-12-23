Illinois State stifles Hawaii in Diamond Head Classic opener

By ISU Sports Information

HONOLULU – Illinois State held Hawai’i to 25.5 percent shooting from the field and blocked seven shots in a 71-45 victory over the host-Rainbow Warriors (4-6) Thursday night in the Diamond Head Classic opener at the Stan Sheriff Center.

ISU (7-3) advanced to the tournament semifinal to play San Francisco (9-2) Friday at 9 p.m. CT.

Deontae Hawkins led three Redbirds in double figures with 16 points and six rebounds. Phil Fayne netted 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting, and Madison Williams scored a career-high 11 points. Daouda “David” Ndiaye made his season debut after missing the beginning of the year with a stress fracture in his right foot. Ndiaye blocked five shots (to match a career high), collected six rebounds and scored four points in 17 minutes.

As a team, Illinois State shot 25-for-51 (49.0 percent) from the field, and the Redbirds outrebounded Hawai’i, 36-27. For the Rainbow Warriors, three players scored 10 points apiece. By holding Hawai’i to 25.5 percent shooting, the Redbirds tied for fifth in program single-game field goal percentage defense.

On Hawai’i’s first possession of the game, after winning the tipoff, MiKyle McIntosh blocked a 3-point attempt by Brocke Stepteau out of bounds, and the Redbirds subsequently forced a shot clock violation. Illinois State went on to build a 10-0 lead while holding Hawai’i without a field goal until a 3-pointer by Sheriff Drammeh at the 16:55 mark which sparked a 7-0 run to pull the Rainbow Warriors within 10-7.

However, Illinois State responded with nine-unanswered to take a 19-7 advantage on a Fayne lay-in. Leland Green broke Hawai’i’s scoring drought with a 3-pointer from the right wing, and the Rainbow Warriors trimmed their deficit to 21-14. Hawai’i closed the gap to 26-21, but the Redbirds answered with five-straight points by Williams to take a 31-21 advantage. After UH cut Illinois State’s lead to 31-25, DJ Clayton made a pair of free throws with 44 second remaining to secure a 33-25 halftime advantage.

The Redbirds shot 10-for-24 (41.7 percent) from the field in the first half and held Hawai’i to 7-for-30 (23.3 percent) from the field. Williams led ISU with seven first-half points which matched his previous career high.

ISU outscored Hawai’i 6-3 to start the second half and took a 41-28 lead on a McIntosh jumper. After a Noah Allen layup, Illinois State manufactured a 24-3 run to build a 32-point advantage, 65-33, with 5:33 remaining. The Redbirds held UH without a field goal from 15:10 until 1:54, and the Rainbow Warriors could not get closer than 26 points in the final five minutes.

San Francisco beat Utah Thursday to earn a spot in Friday’s semifinal matchup.