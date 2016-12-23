Bloomington Police investigate west-side shooting

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington and McLean County Sheriff’s are investigating a reported shooting on the city’s west side on Friday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West Locust Street after 1 p.m. Police say one person was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital. Their condition isn’t known.

No arrests have been made. Police tell WJBC they have no suspects in custody.

Police have blocked off four blocks from Market to Locust streets and from Catherine to Mason streets as officers go door to door to seek information for residents in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomington Police at (309) 820-8888 or McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.

Eric Stock can be reached at eric.stock@cumulus.com.