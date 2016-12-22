VuTeq closes plant in Normal

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – A former Mitsubishi Motors supplier that used to employ as many as 200 people in Bloomington-Normal officially closes its door today.

VuTeq opened its plant on West College Avenue in Normal in 1988 – soon after Mitsubishi opened its plant just two miles away. The glass and parts supplier sent out its last order to Chrysler this week and the seven remaining workers are being set home. Tony Ritchie, general manager at VuTeq’s headquarters in Kentucky, wouldn’t rule out a return to McLean County once Mitsubishi’s successor starts production.

“Based upon some Rivian (Automotive) information, they have quite a bit of square footage to utilize,” said Ritchie. “Maybe we could utilize some of that square footage to do some of our assemblies within it. There are some things that need to be looked at as we continue this relationship.”

VuTeq owns nine plants in the U.S. and three in Mexico. Ritchie explained despite the plant in Normal closing, VuTeq still has options available.

“We would like to continue doing business in the area,” said Ritchie. “We’re seeking ways to keep our facility in tact and in possession of the VuTeq family. But if things don’t work out, we’re still looking at other opportunities.”

Rivian Automotive has received economic incentives to take over the Mitsubishi plant once it completes a purchase of the property from Maynard’s Industries which bought the plant earlier this year.

There were 60 workers at VuTeq when Mitsubishi closed.

