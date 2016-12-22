Holiday Schedule for Trash, Transit

The holiday schedules for Garbage & Recycle and Connect Transit have been released.

Garbage and Recycle will be collected on Friday, December 23. Garbage and Recycle will not be collected on Monday, December 26 – Carbage and Recycle will be collected on Tuesday, December 27, along with the normal Tuesday route. Christmas trees from residential properties can be placed on the curb for collection beginning on Wednesday, December 28. The drop-off facility will be closed on December 23, 26, and 27 – it will reopen Wednesday 28. Bulk waste will not be collected on December 23, and 26.

Connect Transit and Mobility will be closed January 1. Services and offices will open on January 2.

Bloomington City Hall also will be closed December 23-26.