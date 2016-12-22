Former Coliseum manager faces new spending probe

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington mayor Tari Renner said he’s not been contacted by officials in Minnesota who are investigating a former U.S. Cellular Coliseum manager who was fired for allegedly misusing money.

The firm that runs the Coliseum fired director Curtis Webb in October after discovering Webb allegedly used a company debit card for personal purchases. A venue in Bemidji, Minnesota has reportedly discovered similar discrepancies in its bookkeeping.

Renner told WJBC’s Scott Laughlin VenuWorks address the issue swiftly.

“When they found there was a problem, they got rid of them and they hired an interim and now a new person very quickly, “Renner noted. “They didn’t try to sweep something under the rug, they didn’t try to make excuses.

Webb faces criminal charges in McLean County. He is free on bond pending a February court date.

Renner said while there a still a few glitches, VenuWorks has been a significant improvement over the previous managers who contract expired in April.

Central Illinois Arena Management had run the Coliseum since the venue opened in 2006.

