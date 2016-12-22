Former ISU standout Yarbrough dies

By Bryan Bloodworth

BLOOMINGTON – Former Illinois State basketball standout Del Yarbrough has died, according to university officials. He is the father of current ISU player Malik Yarbrough, who is sitting out this season after transferring from St. Louis University.

Del Yarbrough was a four-year starter for the Redbirds from 1976-80 and ranks sixth on the school’s career field goal percentage list at .553, 10th in career rebounds with 750 and 26th in career scoring with 1,191 points in 111 games.

The 6-foot-7 Yarbrough, who hailed from North Chicago High School, averaged 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for his career and made 78 percent of his free throw attempts. He had 28 games where he handled double-digit rebounds, which ranks fifth in school history, and scored a career-high 31 points at DePaul in 1980.

Three of the four years he played, the Redbirds made the National Invitation Tournament and won 20 or more games each season. During his career, ISU had an 86-30 record under coaches Gene Smithson (76-78) and Bob Donewald (78-80). His freshman year ISU had a 22-7 record, followed by seasons of 24-4, 20-10 and 20-9.

No other details or funeral arrangements have been made available.

