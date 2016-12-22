Blagojevich asks appeals court to reconsider sentence

Posted on
Rod Blagojevich
Rod Blagojevich is scheduled to be released from prison in 2024. (WJBC file photo)

By RFD Radio/WFMB

SPRINGFIELD – Just before Christmas, imprisoned former Gov. Rod Blagojevich is asking for another appeal.

Blago’s lawyers filed it late Tuesday. The request is to nullify his 14 year prison term along with seeking another sentencing hearing. Blagojevich has already been through one resentencing but U.S. District Judge James Zagel didn’t alter the number of years that the politician would stay behind bars. This time his lawyers argue that the ex-governor’s good behavior in prison should be taken into account when considering a new sentence.

Blogs

WJBC Forum: Giving season

I know that it is the giving season because each day my mail box is full of requests to give to the ever growing number of charities.