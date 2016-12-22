Blagojevich asks appeals court to reconsider sentence

By RFD Radio/WFMB

SPRINGFIELD – Just before Christmas, imprisoned former Gov. Rod Blagojevich is asking for another appeal.

Blago’s lawyers filed it late Tuesday. The request is to nullify his 14 year prison term along with seeking another sentencing hearing. Blagojevich has already been through one resentencing but U.S. District Judge James Zagel didn’t alter the number of years that the politician would stay behind bars. This time his lawyers argue that the ex-governor’s good behavior in prison should be taken into account when considering a new sentence.