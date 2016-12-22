Attempted armed robbery at local Walgreens

By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – A local Walgreens was the site of an attempted armed robbery.

Bloomington Police responded to the call of the crime at 909 South Main Street. Bloomington Police spokeswoman Sara Mayer explained the Police Department’s report.

“It was reported a male entered the store, implied he was armed, and demanded items from the employee,” said Mayer. “The suspect then fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported from the incident.”

Mayer said the suspect was described as a black man wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

