9 business affected by mall water main break

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – Crews at Eastland Mall are still working to restore water service to all of its stores.

Mall spokeswoman Melissa Cavanaugh said two breaks have already been sealed and a third one is being repaired now.

“There was no water flooding in the mall at all, the tenants that were affected were affected by not having running water to their stores,” Cavanaugh said. “Many of the tenants don’t need running water and can operate without it.”

Cavanaugh said nine stores are still affected. Auntie Anne’s will remain closed until water service is back.

She added there’s no timetable for when water serviced will be fully restored. The first break was reported on Wednesday afternoon in the north parking lot.

We hope to have that last water main break repaired quickly,” Cavanaugh said.

