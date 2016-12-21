State Police issue holiday reminder: Drive sober and buckle up

By WJBC Staff

SPRINGFIELD – More police are out on the roads as traffic enforcement efforts are beefed up for the holidays.

The “Click it or Ticket” and “Drive sober or get pulled over” campaigns will again target drivers not buckled up or driving drunk.

State Police captain David Byrd said it’s all hands on deck to help prevent traffic fatalities through the end of the year.

“We increase patrols on every shift and the we put more patrols out overnight,” Byrd said.

Enforcement efforts include roadside safety checks, seat-belt enforcement zones and special speed and DUI details.

“DUI is one of the most preventable factors in holiday fatal traffic crashes,” said ISP Director Leo Schmitz. “Throughout the holidays, the ISP will conduct extra patrols and roadside safety checks with an emphasis on removing impaired drivers. Help make this a better holiday for everyone by designating a driver before you celebrate. ”

The holiday crackdown comes as traffic fatalities are up across the nation. As of Dec. 19, 1,034 people have died this year on Illinois roads. A total of 998 people died in crashes in all of 2015.