Schock wants trial moved to summer

By Adam Studzinski

SPRINGFIELD – Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock has asked a federal judge to delay his corruption trial until the summer.

In a filing Wednesday, Schock’s attorneys said they need more time to go through “voluminous” paperwork they have yet to receive from prosecutors in the case.

Schock pleaded not guilty earlier this month to charges that he misused government and campaign money for personal use. Schock has said he is innocent, referring to the spending in question as “honest mistakes.”

Schock’s trial is currently scheduled to begin Feb. 7 in Springfield. His attorneys are asking the judge to delay the trial until at least July.

