By RFD Radio

SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Lou Lang has seen enough.

After watching a number of students lose their lives in a Chattanooga, Tenn. bus crash, the Skokie Democrat wants to make seat belts on school buses mandatory.

Lang wants new buses to include so called three-point seat belts which secure the lap and shoulder. Six other states have similar requirements.

It would cost up to $10,000 to add the seat belts.