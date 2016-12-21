LaHood: Replacing Obamacare more difficult than repealing

By Illinois Radio Network

PEORIA – U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R, Ill.) says he has no doubt Republicans and President-elect Trump will ‘repeal’ Obamacare quickly. It’s the ‘replace’ part that could take a while.

LaHood expects President-elect Trump to move against President Obama’s executive orders just like Republicans in the 1990s moved on the Contract with America–quickly and decisively.

“The message from the election is that people want change,” LaHood explained. “One of the things President-elect Trump has talked about extensively about is repealing Obamacare.”

Congress will have to vote to repeal Obamacare. LaHood expects that to come quickly after the new president takes office as well.

“I think in the first 100 days, you have to repeal Obamacare,” LaHood said. “I think that will be easy in some respects. What you put in place of that, and the timeframe to do it, is going to be a little more complicated.”

A replacement for Obamacare may be years away. LaHood said healthcare providers just overhauled their systems for Obamacare. They’ll need time to transition. And states, including Illinois are now so dependent on Obamacare’s Medicaid payments that simply ending the program is out of the question.