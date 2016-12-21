Icy conditions in Bloomington-Normal resulting in some severe injuries

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – The snow and ice covering sidewalks and driveways in Bloomington-Normal has sent more than 150 people to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center’s emergency department since Friday afternoon.

Trauma Coordinator Lori Ritter said that number represents about one-third of the hospital’s ER patient intake.

“It’s overwhelmingly falls on the ice,” said Ritter. “Actually, it got worse yesterday (Tuesday). I think people thought with it warming a bit maybe that it would be safer to outside by then or maybe they were just really needing to go out and get their mail.”

Ritter added she’s seen a wide range of injuries.

“I’ve got minor bruises, some simple lacerations that just need to get stitched and go home, all the way to broken hips and arms that are having to go to surgery,” she said.

Ritter said some people have also come in with head injuries and internal bleeding in their heads.

Although it is getting warmer, Ritter explained there are still areas of ice on sidewalks, so residents should still be careful while walking. She advised to keep your hands free to help brace yourself if you do fall.

