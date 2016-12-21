BPD seeks 2 suspects in shots fired incident

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – Police say there are two suspects in a shooting incident in the 900 block of West Olive Street on Monday night.

Bloomington Police say two young black males were seen running from the scene and may have left the area in a dark colored vehicle. Police say there are no reports of injuries or property damage related to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomington Police at (309) 820-8888 or McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.

Eric Stock can be reached at eric.stock@cumulus.com.